‘He Can Make And Score Goals’- Hodgson Backs Eze To Make Positive Impact At Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has backed Eberechi Eze to become an important player for the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

Eze arrived Selhurst Park last month after a superb campaign in the Sky Bet Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 46 league appearances for QPR last season.

Eze featured from the bench in Palace’s victories against Southampton and Manchester United.

Hodgson is confident the midfielder will make a big impact at the club after impressing in his first few weeks at the London side.

“No need for an enormous transformation, improving on things that needed it, and bring in two players who’ve made a difference in terms of competition so far in our attacking phase of play” Hodgson told a press conference on Thursday.

“In terms of Eze and Michy, we have players who look like they can…