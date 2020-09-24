Iwobi Scores, Assist In Everton’s Win Vs Fleetwood Town

Alex Iwobi scored and had an assist as Everton progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after thrashing Fleetwood Town 5-2 away on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi who made his first start of the season scored in the 49th minute to put Everton 3-1 ahead.

He then provided the assist for Everton’s second goal scored by Richarlison.

Also Read: Ighalo: Luton Town Win Great Boost For Manchester United

The Super Eagles star last scored for Everton in September in a 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the King Power stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester City but fired blanks as they lost 2-0 to Arsenal.

An own goal by Christian Fuchs in the 57th minute and an Edward Nketiah’s 90th minute strike sealed Arsenal’s place into the next round.

While Iheanacho saw 90 minutes of action for Leicester, Bukayo Saka was replaced by Hector Bellerin with three minutes left in the game.

At…