Iwobi Wants To Give Ancelotti Selection Headache

Alex Iwobi hopes he will get the chance to play on a regular basis for Everton in the coming weeks after impressing in Wednesday night Carabao Cup win against Fleetwood Town, reports Completesports.com.

The Toffees defeated Fleetwood Town 5-2 to secure a place in the third round of the competition.

Iwobi bagged a goal and an assist in the game.

The Nigeria international missed Everton’s opening two games of the campaign due to injury and started from the bench versus West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

He is however determined to get more game time at the club.

“Our performance tonight showed the confidence and the quality we have,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got strength in depth and were able to rotate the team and get a performance today so it shows we have a good team for the season.

“It was a good experience for me to get 90 minutes under my belt as I’m trying to get fit for all competitions so it…