Mendy Completes Chelsea Move – Complete Sports

Chelsea have announced the signing of Edouard Mendy from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes.

Mendy, 28, signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

The Senegal international will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot at the club.

“I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff,”Mendy told the club website.

”I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.’

On signing Mendy, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.’

