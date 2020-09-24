Ndidi Leicester City Faces Three months Out With Injury

Wilfred Ndidi could miss ‘six to 12 weeks’ of action after picking up an abductor injury, according to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking following Leicester’s 2-0 Carabao Cup Third Round defeat by Arsenal, Rodgers told the media that Ndidi sustained the injury during the 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi, who has played at centre-back in City’s two 2020/21 Premier League matches, was not involved in Wednesday’s clash.

Also Read: Carabao Cup: Iwobi Scores, Assist In Everton’s Win Vs Fleetwood Town; Iheanacho Suffers Defeat With Leicester At Home To Arsenal

Rodgers said: “We’re just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks. It’s an abductor which may have come off the bone.

“It’s quite a nasty injury, so we’re waiting to see if he needs an operation or not. If it’s an…