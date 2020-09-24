Sadiq Targets 6th Goal In 15 Europa League Games For Partizan

Umar Sadiq will be gunning for his sixth goal in what will be his 15th Europa League appearance for Partizan Belgrade against Sporting Charleroi at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi.

The Nigerian striker has fired blanks in his last two Serbian Super Liga matches for Partizan after earlier hitting the back of the net five times in eight league games this season.

Sadiq performed quite brilliantly during the 2019/20 season as the 23-year-old lanky forward scored five goals in 14 games in the Europa League and was in terrific form for his club.

After failing to fulfill his early potential, Sadiq reignited his career at Partizan where he scored 17 goals and rendered as many assists in 39 games in all competitions last term.

Sadiq also gave a very good account of himself last season by netting twelve goals and contributing 13 assists in 24 Serbian…