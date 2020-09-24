Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 3

The top-tier of football in Turkey is gaining momentum, and with the market still open, we offer you the best help you can get fantasy-wise.

Need some advice on the best picks of the gameweek? RealFevr has got you covered.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir, Midfielder)

During the previous 3 seasons in Turkish Super League, Bosnian right winger Edin Visca made a significant contribution of 35 goals and 43 assists in 90 league games. He led his team to be runner-up in 2018–2019 season and win the title in 2019–2020 season with his shining performance. We are expecting “the marvel super hero” of Istanbul Basaksehir to be on the stage as a leading actor this week against Fatih Karagumruk. It was very rare for him neither to score nor to assist in two consecutive games which fantasy…