West Ham Star Rice Ready To Push For Chelsea Transfer

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will request for a move to Chelsea if an offer arrives before the end of the current transfer window.

Rice, 21, is rumoured to be a leading transfer target for Chelsea despite the club already bringing in a number of new players.

Rice, according to report still has four years remaining on his current contract with West Ham United.



Read Also: Egbo: Self-Belief Will Be KF Tirana Weapon In Europa Clash Vs Young Boys

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the England international will tell West Ham that he wants to join the former Premier League champions if an offer arrives.

David Moyes’s side are said to value the defensive midfielder in excess of £70m, but the Blues’ hierarchy are allegedly not prepared to meet that figure in the current market.

Rice was released from the Chelsea academy system at the age of 14.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…