Adebayor Set To Become Teammate With Ajayi At West Brom

Newly promoted club West Bromwich Albion who parade Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi are eyeing a move for former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur star Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to The Sun, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is understood to have had conversations with Adebayor.

The 36-year-old is also a free agent after his association with Paraguay club Olimpia ended in July.

Also Read: Etebo Celebrates Galatasaray’s Europa League Play-off Qualification

Bilic is thought to want another striker to bolster his attacking options and Adebayor is thought to want one final swansong.

The Baggies boss has made a number of signings in the hope of solidifying their status as a Premier League club.

Grady Diangana was the most expensive addition with a deal worth around £18million struck with West Ham.

Winger Matheus Pereira also made his loan move from Sporting Lisbon permanent while Conor Gallagher has joined for the season…