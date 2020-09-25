Aouar Olympique Lyon Skipper Agrees To Join Arsenal

Olympique Lyon skipper Houssem Aouar has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal – after receiving no concrete offers from Barcelona or Juventus.

According to Telefoot, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a deal agreed with the Aouar, and now he needs to raise cash in order to bring the £54million-rated playmaker to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old is said to be Arteta’s number one transfer target before next month’s deadline – although Aouar reportedly dreamed of signing for either LaLiga giants Barcelona or Serie A champs Juventus.

Arsenal have managed to sell Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for £20million.

But they still want to offload Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac to fund a move for Aouar.

SunSport reported earlier this week how Arsenal are doing everything they can to secure Aouar’s services, with a new bid expected shortly.

And according to French outlet Telefoot, the…