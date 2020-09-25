Bosso, Amoo Get Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets Coaching

Isah Ladan Bosso and Fatal Amoo have been appointed head coaches of the Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets respectively, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made this known after composing the appointments of new technical crews for a number of National Teams.

The composition sees the return of Bosso, who was coach of the Flying Eagles at the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

Former international defender Oladuni Oyekale will serve as first assistant to Bosso , with Jolomi Atune Alli (second assistant), Samaila Marwa Keshi (assistant coach/scout) and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (goalkeeper coach) completing the Flying Eagles’ bench.

Amoo will be assisted by Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (first assistant), Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant), Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout) and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach) in his crew.

For the U-20 women’s team, Falconets, Christopher…