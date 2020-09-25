CAF, Ajax Celebration Ex-Eagles Star Babangida At 47

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Dutch giant Ajax Amsterdam have sent birthday greetings to former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida, Completesports.com reports.

CAF and Ajax took to their verified Twitter handles to send out the birthday wishes.

According to CAF:”Happy Birthday to the former Nigerian international Tijani Babangida!

“Have a nice day!”

While Ajax wrote:”Happy birthday, Tijani Babangida.”

Born in Kaduna, Nigeria, at the age of 17, Babangida left local club Niger Tornadoes to sign with Dutch Eredivisie side Roda JC in 1991, after performing well at the All-Africa Games that same year.

Babangida was loaned out to Roda’s league rivals VVV-Venlo until the end of the season. Babangida made a total of six league appearances, scoring three times in the 1991–92 season.

Despite Venlo’s relegation to, Babangida remained at the club for another year.

Babangida received his breakthrough in the 1992–93 season as he scored 16 goals,…