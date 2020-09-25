Etebo Celebrates Galatasaray’s Europa League Play-off Qualification

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight following Galatasaray’s qualification for the Play-off round of the Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Etebo was in action for 90 minutes as Galatasaray beat Hajduk Split 2-0 in Thursday’s third round fixture.

Second half goals from Younes Belhanda and Ryan Babel secured Galatasaray’s place into the next round.

And reacting to the win, Etebo who joined Galatasaray on loan from Stoke City wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Next Round @GalatasaraySK.”

The Turkish giants will take on Rangers, who parade Nigerian internationals Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, in the play-off.

By James Agberebi

