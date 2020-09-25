Messi Slams Barcelona For ‘Kicking Out’ Best Friend Suarez

Argentine star Lionel Messi has slammed Barcelona for ‘kicking out’ Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan completed his move to Laliga rivals Atletico Madrid.

And in an emotional post put out on Instagram, Messi admitted nothing surprises him anymore at Barcelona.

Messi and Suarez became great friends during their time together at the Nou Camp.

And manager Ronald Koeman telling Suarez he had no future at the club was believed to have led to Messi sensationally submitting a transfer request.

He has since agreed to stay with the Catalans for another season.

Messi posted a series of photos of the two of them together onto Instagram, along with a lengthy post in Spanish.

“I was already getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and the news became real.

“How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the pitch and…