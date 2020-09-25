Nigerian Players, Coach Get Set For Europa League Play-Off Clashes

Nigerian players and a coach are raring to go with their respective European clubs in the Play-off Round of the 2020/2021 Europa League, looking to qualify for the league stage of the UEFA’s second most prestigious club competition after the October 1 clashes, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers versus Galatasaray is primed to set the tone as three Super Eagles players could be in action. It will be the duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun hosting Oghenekaro Etebo at the Ibrox Stadium on October 1.

Aribo was not available, due to injury, while Balogun was an unused substitute, when the Steven Gerrard’s team mauled Dutch side Willem II 4-0 in their Third Qualifying Round match on Thursday. But both are expected to work hard and be in ship shape for decisive Play-off clash with Etebo and company.

Etebo, a loanee from Stoke City, made his debut for Turkish SuperLig side, Galatasaray, in 2-0 win against Croatian side, Hajduk Split, on Thursday.

Super Eagles’ fringe…