Obuh Takes Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge Scouting Campaign To Abia State

As the date for the most prestigious football trial in Nigeria draws closer, the Nigeria Coordinator, Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge, Coach John Sam Obuh has taken the campaign to Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Obuh who arrived the God’s Own State on Wednesday, has visited some football clubs and academies in preparatory for the challenge billed to hold in Abuja from November 5 to 11, 2020.

In Umuahia, Obuh visited Diamond Football Academy on 22nd to encourage the players and coaches on the need to key into the Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge.

The next day saw the former Flying Eagles coach visiting TFA Academy where management expressed readiness to be part of the trial.



On September 24th, Obuh visited Right2Win Football Academy in Umuahia and had a chat with the management and players of the academy.

Speaking to Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge media from Umuahia, the former coach of Akwa United expressed satisfaction on the academies and lauded the managements for their great efforts in…