Sports Ministry Partners SWAN On Nigerian Sports Icons Awards

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development is partnering with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on a historic event tagged ‘Celebrating Nigerian Sports Icons @ 60 Awards’.

The Celebrating Nigerian Sports Icons @ 60 Awards is part of the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Secretary General of SWAN, Mr. Jude Opara who is representing the Association on the Awards Steering Committee says the idea is to honour 60 Nigerians who have distinguished themselves as sports personalities.

Opara informs that there are different categories where winners in the Celebrating Nigerian Sports Icons @ 60 Awards would be selected from, including; Legends, Icons and Pacesetters categories.

“To qualify for the Awards, a nominee must have won a laurel for the country in any international championship like the Olympics, World Cup, Commonwealth Games, All Africa Games, as well as the Africa Nations Cup, amongst others. Also,…