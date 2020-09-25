Stallion Bajaj Hold First Ever ‘Keke Rally’ In Nigeria, Assure Customers On Product Quality

Activities marking the end of the first ever ‘Keke Rally’ in Nigeria tagged the Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally took place at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on Friday.



The Rally which kicked off on August 7 at the Stallion Auto Keke- Ijesha showroom for Bajaj Kekes completed a tough terrain of 5594 kms through 27 cities and 18 states in the West, East, and North Central of Nigeria in less than 14 days.

A team, comprising five experienced riders and the Stallion Bajaj officials along with security agents took part in the rally.

Collectively the team convered more than 26000 kms without any product issues.

The rally which started in Lagos covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Other states covered include Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun.

The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally team also visited celebrated cultural and historic sites in each state highlighting and sharing the Nigerian culture of host…