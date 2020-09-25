Super Eagles Now To Play Algeria, Tunisia In October Friendly Games

Reigning African champions Algeria have replaced Cote d’Ivoire as the opponents of the Super Eagles in the first of two international friendly matches arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to be played in Austria in October, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF disclosed this in a statement published on their website on Friday.

Tunisia, rated number two in Africa and 26th in the world, will be the Super Eagles’ second opponents at the Jacques Lemans Arena on 13th October.

The matches fall within the FIFA window for international matches and have been approved by world football –governing body, FIFA and CAF.

The Federation Ivorienne de Football, on 22nd September sent to the NFF a letter regretting their inability to send a team to Austria for the game as earlier agreed, citing “internal problems.”

However, Algeria immediately accepted to face the Super Eagles on 9th October at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

This followed a phone call from President of the…