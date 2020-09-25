Tottenham Hotspur To Face Chelsea In Carabao Cup 4th Round

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will do battle in the fourth round of thisseason’s Carabao Cup, it has been confirmed.

The fixture was confirmed after Spurs were awarded a bye in the Carabao Cup, following their third round tie against Leyton Orient which was called off because of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the League Two club.

Tuesday’s game at Brisbane Road was called off following an order by Waltham Forest Borough Council after several Orient players tested positive, in tests funded by Spurs.

The EFL have ruled that the win will be awarded to the visitors in accordance with rule 5.1of the competition rules, which covers those teams who do not have sufficient players to fulfil a fixture.



Hence, Spurs advance to the fourth round and will take on Chelsea on Tuesday next week.

Orient hoped to reschedule the match – which would have earned them £150,000 in television and sponsorship revenue…