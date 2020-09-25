What Eze Brings To Crystal Palace Squad

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed what makes new signing Eberechi Eze vital to the London club, Completesports.com reports.

Eze signed joined Crystal Palace from Championship side Queens Park Rangers and has helped them secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

And when asked how he feels the competition provided Eze and Chelsea on loan striker Michy Batshuayi, Hodgson said it has bolstered not only his attacking options but existing players’ attacking drive, too.

“I enjoy it from the club’s point of view and players’ point of view,” Hodgson said on Crystal Palace website on Friday.

“Because there’s no doubt players need that edge on keeping their standard to the high level that’s required.

“Competition for places is good for everyone at the football club and certainly as the…