Ajayi In Action As Chelsea Comeback To Draw West Brom

Chelsea produced a dramatic comeback to draw West Bromwich Albion 3-3 at the Hawthornes despite being 3-0 down at half-time, Completesports.com reports.

Chelsea are the first Premier League team since West Ham in February 2011 to avoid defeat after trailing by three goals at half-time.

It was a Premier League to forget for Thiago Silva, handed the captain’s arm band, as his error led to West Brom’s second goal.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action for West Brom, but could not help them secure their first win of the season.

Callum Robinson fired West Brom into the lead in the 4th minute with a low, left-footed strike.

In the 25th minute West Brom doubled their lead after Callum Robinson robbed Thiago Silva and cooly finish.

Three minutes later West Brom went 3-0 up as Kyle Bartley found space inside the penalty area to score.

Before the start of the second half Chelsea made two substitutions with Cesar…