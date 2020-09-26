Algeria To Miss Key Stars For Super Eagles Friendly

African champions Algeria will be without at least six key players for next month’s friendlies against Nigeria and Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

According to africanfootballhq.com Youcef Atal, as well as his Nice teammate Hicham Boudaoui are both ruled out due to injury.

Head coach of the side, Djamel Belmadi will also be without Saudi Arabia-based duo, Djamel Benlamiri and Youcef Belaili, who featured prominently in their African Cup of Nations success last year.

Benlamiri and Belaili refused to return to their respective clubs in Saudi Arabia after the league restarted and are not match fit at the moment.

The duo of Islam Slimani and Adam Ounas are also yet to taste action this season and are unlikely to be invited for the friendlies.

The likes of Mohamed Amine Tougai and Adem Zorgane might get the chance to feature for the Desert Foxes as result of the absences.

The North Africans will take on the Super…