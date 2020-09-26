Chelsea Ready To Send Arrizabalaga On Loan After Mendy Arrival

Chelsea are reportedly ready to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan following the arrival of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The Blues announced the signing of Mendy on a five-year contract on Thursday.

Kepa has come under constant criticism from Chelsea supporters following a number of high profile errors.

Mendy, who was signed on the recommendation of former Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech, now the club’s technical and performance adviser is expected to be No 1 straight away.

According to The Sun, manager Frank Lampard has not yet made a decision over Kepa’s future but is open to the idea of sending the Spaniard out on loan.

Lampard dropped Kepa in favour of backup keeper Willy Caballero for two periods during last season, including the FA Cup semi-final and final.

