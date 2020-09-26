Iwobi, Eze In Action As Everton Beat Palace To Go Top

Alex Iwobi made his first Premier League appearance as Everton moved to the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi, who had missed Everton’s opening two games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom, replaced James Rodriguez on 86 minutes.

Also in action was Eberechi Eze who was in the starting line-up for Palace before he was replaced by Michy Batshuayi with 15 minutes left.

Everton have now won their opening three games to a Premier League season for the first time since 1993-94 season.

Everton took an early 10-minute lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his fifth goal in his opening three Premier League matches of the campaign.

James Rodriguez released Seamus Coleman down the right as the full-back cut the ball back to Calvert-Lewin.

