Jesus Manchester City Star Sidelined For Three Weeks With Injury

Manchester City have suffered another injury setback as Gabriel Jesus will out for three weeks miss and miss yhe club’s final three games before the international break.

Jesus, 23, has withdrawn from Brazil’s squad for their upcoming international games against Bolivia and Peru on October 9 and 13 after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Friday that it was alerted to an injury picked up by the striker during Monday’s 3-1 win at Wolves.

“Striker Matheus Cunha, from German club Hertha Berlin, was called up by coach Tite for the first two rounds of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He replaces the injured Gabriel Jesus, of Manchester City,” a CBF statement read on Friday.

“On Wednesday, the English team contacted the doctor of the Brazilian National Team, Rodrigo Lasmar, reporting the player’s injury detected…