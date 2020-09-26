La Liga In Full Force This Weekend As Barcelona Begin Title Chase Live on StarTimes

Affordable pay-TV, StarTimes will air Spanish giants Barcelona’s match as they finally begin their La Liga title chase on Sunday. Barcelona will play against Villarreal at 8 pm.

Barcelona’s previous game-day fixture was postponed as a result of their participation in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, defending La Liga champions Real Madrid look to rub off the draw against Real Sociedad in the opening day, as they come up against Real Betis on Saturday at 8 pm.

Barcelona will come up against Villarreal at Camp Nou, having slipped in the La Liga title race to arch-rivals Real Madrid the previous season. Philippe Coutinho has returned from his loan deal from Bayern Munich.



The Camp Nou outfit have overseen the departure of Luis Suarez, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal. Meanwhile, the club has won the two pre-season friendlies under Ronald Koeman and look at a promising start under the…