Lampard Upset With Silva, Alonso Over Mistakes In Chelsea Draw vs West Brom

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard singled out Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva for their defensive mistakes in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues fought back to earn a point having been 3-0 down at the Hawthorns inside the first 30 minutes.

Alonso was at fault for West Brom’s first with a poor header before Silva allowed the ball to run under his foot with Callum Robinson capitalising on both errors.

The comeback was completed as Tammy Abraham tapped into an empty net ensuring a share of the points

But Lampard was unhappy at the full time whistle following the first half performance from his defence

Lampard told Sky Sports: “It’s two points lost. That’s no disrespect to West Brom, but to come here and understand the game and know transition and mistakes would be something they would jump on, counter-attack against us, and set-pieces

“We spoke about it before the game, you can’t legislate for pure mistakes, but that gives you a really…