Mendy Hopes To Emulate Mikel, Drogba, Eto’o At Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has opened up on his delight at following in the footsteps of many African footballing greats by signing for Chelsea.

The Senegal star completed his £22million move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes on Thursday and will become the first African goalkeeper to represent the Blues.

The 28-year-old is the latest in a host of stars from the continent who have played for Chelsea over the years, including John Obi Mikel, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and Michael Essien.

And Mendy is well aware Chelsea’s rich history with African players means there will be a weight of expectation on him to perform.

Most of the biggest African talent has played for this team,” Mendy told the club’s official website.

“Drogba, Essien, Eto’o, Mikel. When you see that, you want to continue it. Regarding the goalkeeper, I am the first, so it really makes me very proud, and it’s also a big responsibility.”

