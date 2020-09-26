Ndidi To Undergo Surgery Saturday

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery on Saturday morning, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi sustained an abductor injury in Leicester City’s 4-2 home win against Burnely last weekend.

The Nigeria international missed the side’s Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The midfielder is now expected to remain on the sidelines for up to 12 weeks.

“That will take place tomorrow morning. It’s unfortunate. It’s come right off the bone. He’s going to be up to 12 weeks,” Rodgers told a press conference on Friday.

Read Also: CAF, Ajax Celebration Ex-Eagles Star Babangida At 47

“He’s a huge player for us. It showed his mentality. Towards the end of last season, he felt it, and then during the game, but he carried on with his spirit. There’s no doubt he will be a miss.”

Ndidi has featured in a centre-back role this season following the…