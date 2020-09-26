Premier League : Ighalo Missing As Fernandes Last-Gap Penalty Seals Win For Man United Vs Brighton

Odion Ighalo failed to make the matchday squad as Manchester United recorded their first league win of the season following a hard fought 3-2 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Ighalo featured for nine minutes in United’s 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace

last weekend.

He has made two appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead from the spot in the 40th minute.



The visitors equalised three minutes later following an own goal by Lewis Dunk.

United took the lead for the first time courtesy of a fine effort from Marcus Rashford 10 minutes after the break.

Solly Marsh equalised for the home team in the fifth minute of added time.

Maupay was adjudged to have blocked Harry Maguire’s goal-bound effort with his arm at the death, and after a VAR review Bruno Fernandes…