Schick Eager To Score Goals, Help Leverkusen Finish In Top 4





“Yes, I was at Leipzig last season so I know all the teammates and the coach. It will be a special game.”

“More than a week. I don’t know how many days since I came. Everything is working very good. I am completely happy about how its working here at the club. All the people are very nice to me. There is nothing to complain about.”

“Not in this moment but maybe in the next days. If they will need some information, maybe I can say something because, of course, I know the players so if they want to know something, I can say something. A little bit.”

“Yes. The first game I was here, it was my debut in the Bundesliga. I played the last 15 minutes, I think. It was 1-1. It was a hard game especially because I came after an injury. I remember that it was really tough here. The second game at Leipzig, I remember it was a little bit strange because Leverkusen expected that we would be pressing. Also, we in Leipzig were expecting them to press. We were both waiting for some…





Source: Complete Sports