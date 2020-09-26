Simon Goes For 30th Ligue 1 Start For Nantes Against Lille

Nigeria forward, Moses Simon is set to make his 30th Ligue 1 start for FC Nantes who visit Losc Lille in a matchday-five encounter at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy tonight (Friday), Completesports.com reports.

Moses has so far played 30 league matches for Nantes since joining the French club during the 2019/20 season, starting 29 and playing as a substitute on one occasion.

He is also gunning for his seventh goal overall in the French top-flight, having scored five in 26 games last term while scoring once in four matches this new season.

The 25-year-old would also be very eager to break his goal drought against Lille, having fired blanks in one Ligue 1 appearance against Victor Osimhen’s former club.

Simon won an individual prize after being voted as Nantes’ best player of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season which wasn’t concluded due to the Coronavirus pandemic breakout.

