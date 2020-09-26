Sport – Slavery For Local Athletes In Nigeria! (2) –Odegbami Writes

I was a member of the Professional Football Implementation Committee that developed and established the policies and the structures for the takeoff and running of the professional league in Nigeria. The committee designed a business template for football that other sports could take pages from as they all began the transition from amateur to professional status. This was the essential transition that would kick start an authentic football (and sports) industry in Nigeria.

That was in 1990.

The committee, mostly funded by the chairman, late Industrialist, Chief Nathaniel Idowu, did the greater part of their research, planning and scripting of the guidelines for running the professional league in the office of the English FA in London, using the English Premier League as a working model.

Engineer Remi Asuni and POC Achebe were the main architects, the rest of us added our understanding of the peculiarities of the local Nigerian situation, to produce a visionary and simple…