Super Eagles Out To End Algeria’s 18-Match Unbeaten Run

The Super Eagles will go into October 9 friendly against Algeria with the sole aim of ending the Desert Foxes’ 18 match -unbeaten streak, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans last defeat came almost two years ago, a 1-0 loss to the Squirrels of Benin in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Since then, the Desert Foxes have won 13 and drawn 5 matches.



Read Also: INTERVIEW – Schick: I Want To Score Plenty Goals, Help Leverkusen Finish In Bundesliga Top 4

Djamel Belmadi’s side recorded wins against top sides like Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia, Mali and Colombia during the period.

The game will be first time the Super Eagles and Algeria will be meeting in a friendly.

It will be a repeat of the 2019 AFCON semi-final which Algeria won 2-1 courtesy of Riyad Mahrez late free kick.

Both countries have faced each other 21 times in official match at senior level.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020…