Tough Baba Bajaj Rallies More Than 5594 kms In 18 States In Nigeria

For the first time ever, Nigeria experienced its own keke rally that kicked off on 7th August from the Stallion Auto Keke – Ijesha Showroom for Bajaj Kekes. The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally has now completed a tough terrain of 5594 kms through 27 cities and 18 states in the West, East and North Central in less than 41 days. It consisted of a team of 5 experienced riders and the Stallion Bajaj officials and security agents. Collectively the convoy covered more than 26000 Kms without any product issues.

Managing Director for the business, Mr. Manish Rohtagi stated that “The Keke Rally really boasts on how the New Baba Bajaj is tough, strong, reliable, and well equipped for the Nigerian roads. Having covered almost more than 5000 kms the Kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of “Runs Faster, Lasts Longer” through every rider who was a part of this rally.”

