Adesanya Knocks Out Costa To Retain Middleweight Title

Israel Adesanya delivered a perfect performance to knock out bitter rival Paulo Costa and retain his UFC middleweight championship.

The fight which took place in Abu Dhabi saw Adesanya pick apart his far bigger opponent before landing brutal ground strikes in the second round.

Costa was left bloodied and bruised on the canvas, with his undefeated record in tatters after being picked apart so ruthlessly.

The Brazilian simply could not close the distance, eating brutal lead leg kicks, desperately swinging to try and land a powerful performance.

However, Adesanya showcased all his kickboxing and boxing experience by utilising his jab and footwork to evade the onrushing Costa.



The South American was opened up above his right eye with a head kick and knew the fight was in danger of slipping away from him.

In order to swing the momentum back his way, Costa tried to make it an inside fight, but…