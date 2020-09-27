Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim Thrash Bayern Munich To End Winning Run

Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim stunned Bundesliga and Champions League holders Bayern Munich 4-1 in Sunday’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Akpoguma featured for 90 minutes as Hoffenheim inflicted Bayern with a first defeat since they lost 2-1 to Monchengladbach in December 2019.

For Hoffenheim, they have now won their fifth consecutive game and move up to top on six points after two games in the league table.

In action for Bayern, now sixth on three points, were Nigerian duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Zirkzee.

Hoffenheim opened scoring in the 16th minute through Ermin Bicakcic before Munas Dabbur added the second on 24 minutes.

Bayern reduced the deficit thanks to Joshua Kimmich who made it 2-1 on 36 minutes.

With 13 minutes left in the game Hoffenheim restored their two-goal advantage as Andrei Kramaric scored to put the home side 3-1 ahead.

And in…