Club Brugge Step Up Sadiq Chase

Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge are keen on landing Umar Sadiq from Serbian side Partizan Belgrade.

Sadiq has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe following a stellar campaign with Partizan Belgrade last season.

This season, the gangling striker has scored five goals and provided two assists in eight league appearances for Partizan.

Club Brugge, according to reports in Serbia are desperate to sign the Nigerian striker before the end of the transfer window.

Partizan Belgrade are prepared to lower their €10m asking price for Sadiq after they crashed out of UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Sadiq could the man to replace Emmnauel Dennis should the verstaile winger leave Club Brugge before the end of the window.

