Dare Congratulates Adesanya After Defending UFC Title

Minister of Youth and Sports in Nigeria Sunday Dare has congratulated Israel Adesanya following his successful UFC middleweight title defence against Brazilian Paulo Costa on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Adesanya knocked out bitter rival Costa in round two to retain his title.

The fight which took place in Abu Dhabi saw Adesanya pick apart his far bigger opponent before landing brutal ground strikes.

Costa was left bloodied and bruised on the canvas, with his undefeated record coming to an end.

And reacting to Adesanya’s win, Dare wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “UFC- Isreal Adesanya wins again. Second round knockout! Middle Weight Champion of the World! Nigeria in the podium again. Shout out to Lagos!”

The Sports Minister also congratulated Nigeria’s Hakeem Dawodu who secured his fifth consecutive win…