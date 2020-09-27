EPL: Iheanacho Subbed On, Vardy Bags Hat-trick As Leicester Hammer Man City

A hat-trick from Jamie Vardy saw Leicester City hammer Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho made his first Premier League appearance of the season after replacing Vardy with five minutes left in the game.

The win took Leicester to top in the league table on nine points after winning their first three games of the campaign.

Leicester have now won their opening three games of a top-flight league season for the first time in their history.

Also, the Foxes are the first team to score five goals against a team managed by Pep Guardiola in any competition in his career.

City had a great start as they took the lead in the 4th minute with Riyad Mahrez hitting a rocket in to the top corner.

Leicester were back on level terms after Vardy converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

In the 54 minute Vardy grabbed his second…