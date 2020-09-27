Kouyate Backs ‘Special Kid’ Eze To Shine In The Premier League

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has backed his teammate Eberechi Eze to be one of the key stars in the Premier League , reports Completesports.com.

Eze made his full Premier League debut for Palace against Everton at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.

It was a bittersweet moment for the talented player as his side lost the game 2-1.

The 22-year-old was one of the key performers for Roy Hodgson’s side in the game.



Read Also: Ajayi In Action As Chelsea Comeback To Draw West Brom In Six-Goal Thriller

He was replaced by Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi 15 minutes from time.

”This kid is so special,” Kouyate told the club website.

“Now we need to give him a little bit of time.

“The Premier League are going to enjoy him because he has a good mentality, he plays well and we are happy to have this boy here.”

Eze has made three league appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright ©…