Ligue 1: Kalu, Maja In Action As Bordeaux Draw Vs Nice, Extend Winless Run

Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja featured for Bordeaux who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Nice in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Both Kalu and Maja were in the starting line-up for Bordeaux but could not inspire their side to victory.

They were both replaced in the 68th minute by Remi Oudin and Ui-Jo Hwang.

Sunday’s draw means Bordeaux are now without a win in their last three league games (two draws and one defeat).

They are now 11th on six points in the Ligue 1 table.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

