Okechukwu Turns 53 Years Gets Birthday Greetings From CAF, NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation and the Confederation of Africa Football have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles defender Uche Okechukwu who turned 53 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Both football governing bodies sent their wishes via Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles skipper “The Gentle Giant” Uche Okechukwu. Afcon94 winner and Olympic gold medalist. Have a good one,” NFF wrote.

And according to CAF: “Happy Birthday to former international Uche Okechukwu.

“The Nigerian defender won the 1994 #TotalAFCON with the Super Eagles.”

Born in Lagos , Okechukwu started his career playing for Flash Flamingoes and Iwuanyanwu Nationale, winning the 1988 and 1989 Nigeria Premier League with the latter.

In July 1990 he moved abroad to join Danish club Brøndby IF , being signed by newly appointed…