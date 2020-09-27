Okpotu Helps US Monastir % Win First-Ever Tunisian Cup Title

Former NPFL star Anthony Okpotu made history as he helped US Monastir win their first-ever silverware, after they shocked favourites Esperance 2-0 in the Tunisian Cup final, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for US Monastir was Okpotu’s Nigerian compatriot Moses Orkuma as both players started in the encounter.

US Monastir opened scoring in the 40th minute following an own goal by Esperance player Abdelkader Bedrane.

And with 10 minutes left in the game Yassine Amri sealed the win by adding the second goal.

This historic cup triumph has earned US Monastir a ticket to play in the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

In the just concluded Tunisian league Okpotu emerged top scorer with 13 goals which helped his team finish in third place.

By James Agberebi

