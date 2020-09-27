Osimhen Bags Assist In First Serie A Start In Napoli’s Big Win Vs Genoa

Victor Osimhen marked his first Serie A start with an assist as Napoli thrashed visiting Genoa 6-0 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen provided the assist for Napoli’s second goal scored by Piotr Zielinski on 46 minutes.

The former Lille striker played 90 minutes in his second league appearance.

Other scorers for Napoli are Hirving Lozano, who scored two goals, Dries Mertens, Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano.

Napoli have now won their two opening games, scoring eight goals without conceding and lead the league table on six points.

By James Agberebi

