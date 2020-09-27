Serie A: Simy Nwankwo Struggles As AC Milan Beat Crotone Away

Simy Nwankwo struggled as Crotone fell to a 2-0 home defeat against AC Milan at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The forward, who failed to register a shot on target in the contest is yet to open his goal for the season.

The Nigeria international scored 20 goals to emerge top scorer in Serie B last season.

Frank Kessie put AC Milan ahead from the spot on the dot of half-time.

Brahim Diaz made the points save when he netted the second goal five minutes after the break.

Crotone will face Sassuolo in their next Serie A game on Saturday.

