Solskjaer: Manchester United Lucky To Beat Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved to benefit from a winning goal “scored after the final whistle” following Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 Premier League win at Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game 10 minutes into added time to snatch three points for United from a crazy, incident-packed encounter.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had initially blown for full-time before awarding the spot-kick having consulted the pitchside monitor and opted to penalise Neal Maupay for handball.

United boss Solskjaer admitted his side were fortunate to avoid dropping points for the second successive match following last weekend’s shock loss to Crystal Palace and wants his players to make a habit of grabbing late goals.

The Norwegian also joked he was grateful his predecessor Jose Mourinho was not at the Amex Stadium to measure the goal posts after impressive Albion remarkably struck…