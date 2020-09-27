‘We Accept Defeat To Hoffenheim’

FC Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick, and the duo of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder, Thomas Muller, have admitted that The Bavarians were poor in Sunday’s Bundeslga matchday-2 game they lost 4-1 to home side, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Completesports.com reports.

Bayern also lost their long Unbeaten run in all competitions . Flick’s men were Unbeaten in 21 Bundesliga games and 32 in all competitions, but have taken setback in their stride.

Flick, Neuer and Muller’s post match comments were published on the on the 2019/2020 quadruple winners’ official website, Fcbayern.com.

“It was too easy for our opponents to create chances today. We weren’t as efficient in attack as usual. But I think we got off to a good start. I can’t blame the team. They fought and did everything they could. I accept the defeat,” Fcbayern.com quoted Flick as telling reporters during the post match news conference.

Also Read –