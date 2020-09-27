West Brom Boss Bilic Hails Ajayi, Teammates After Draw Vs Chelsea

Slaven Bilić expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Semi Ajayi and his West Bromwich Albion teammates despite surrendering a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Baggies went three goals up at half-time but were pegged back by the Blues to deny them a first Premier League win of the season.

And reflecting on the game, Bilić was extremely pleased with his side’s showing and praised his players’ performance levels against the London club.

“I’m disappointed with the result but very happy with the performance,” said Slaven.

“We knew that we would have to defend well and be focused and not give them anything.

“We did all of that and we scored three goals.

“We knew at half-time, we knew that they would come out at us, but we hoped that when we had the ball they would lose a bit of shape because we knew that they had to come at us because they were behind.

“We had a few really…